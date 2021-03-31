Independent Research Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.65 ($32.52).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR:UN01 opened at €31.04 ($36.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.68. Uniper has a 12-month low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a 12-month high of €31.94 ($37.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.