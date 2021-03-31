Indexed Finance Market Capitalization Hits $5.22 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $274,691.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.11 or 0.00010312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 500,793.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00062435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00321874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.00813929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00082717 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031170 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.