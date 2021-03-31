Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.58

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 34161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $257.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.51.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

