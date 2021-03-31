Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in March

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,900 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 716,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFNNF traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $44.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.