Infinitecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,474.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 83% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $2,474.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 66.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 156% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

