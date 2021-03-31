Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 33,433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 364,891 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.