Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $208.44 million and $36.31 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $12.98 or 0.00021918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 659,176.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.64 or 0.00325242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.46 or 0.00850003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00079529 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030464 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,055,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

