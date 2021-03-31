Ink Protocol Trading 20.5% Lower This Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $846,540.27 and $7,401.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.92 or 0.00651732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

