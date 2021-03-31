Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Up 53.1% in March

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPHA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innate Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Innate Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,226. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

