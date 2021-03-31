Innova (INN) Price Reaches $0.12

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, Innova has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $815,280.93 and approximately $144,543.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009760 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.