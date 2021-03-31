Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of BATS EPRF opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

