INO COIN One Day Volume Reaches $362,942.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for $7.72 or 0.00012992 BTC on exchanges. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $362,942.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00050229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.23 or 0.00633422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

