Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVREF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

