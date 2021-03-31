Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.87

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 2830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inovalon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Inovalon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

