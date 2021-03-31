Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in March

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,768,900 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 2,447,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IPXHF stock remained flat at $$7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Inpex has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

