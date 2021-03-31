Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in March

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,768,900 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 2,447,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
IPXHF stock remained flat at $$7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Inpex has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.
Inpex Company Profile
