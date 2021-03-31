Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $1.10. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 3,022,407 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INPX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

