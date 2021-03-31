InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of IPOOF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 9,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,306. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded InPlay Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.