Insider Buying: AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Buys 1,890 Shares of Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Mary Matthews bought 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$73,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 168,892 shares in the company, valued at C$6,586,788.

Mary Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Mary Matthews bought 4,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.00 per share, with a total value of C$152,000.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mary Matthews bought 2,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.83 per share, with a total value of C$90,787.20.

AirBoss of America stock traded up C$1.64 on Wednesday, hitting C$40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. AirBoss of America Corp. has a one year low of C$5.27 and a one year high of C$41.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOS shares. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

