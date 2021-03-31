Insider Buying: Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) Insider Acquires 13,327 Shares of Stock

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) insider Adele Cooper bought 13,327 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £34,650.20 ($45,270.71).

LON:MOTR traded up GBX 1.72 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 261.72 ($3.42). 92,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.07. Motorpoint Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 175.46 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 315.13 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of £236.05 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

