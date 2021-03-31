Insider Buying: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. 13,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,889. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

