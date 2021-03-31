Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO Sells 4,118 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Todd Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00.

AFL traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $51.27. 7,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

