Insider Selling: Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Sells $14,356.44 in Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $14,356.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. 110,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $673.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $4,689,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 107,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

