Insider Selling: Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,153. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 199.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 177.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after buying an additional 1,197,856 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 66.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 904,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

