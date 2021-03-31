Insider Selling: Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) EVP Sells 9,683 Shares of Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $72,622.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IVAC stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,084. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $172.24 million, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Research analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intevac by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intevac by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.