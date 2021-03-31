Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Sells 4,100 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,100 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $50,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Van Heyningen Martin Kits also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KVH Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 68 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,834. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $233.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.