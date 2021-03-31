Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells 15,723 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. 974,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,923. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 240,707 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

