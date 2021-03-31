Insider Selling: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Director Sells 1,713,859 Shares of Stock

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LTRPA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 97,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

