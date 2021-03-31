Insider Selling: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Director Sells 1,713,859 Shares of Stock

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LTRPA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 97,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

