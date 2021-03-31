Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.86, for a total value of C$23,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,796,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,374,941.62.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Raymond Heung sold 100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.76, for a total value of C$376.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Raymond Heung sold 10,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$37,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Raymond Heung sold 4,100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.67, for a total value of C$15,047.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Raymond Heung sold 100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.71, for a total value of C$371.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Raymond Heung sold 15,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$54,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$15,525.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$17,800.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Raymond Heung sold 800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$2,512.00.

TSE:MPC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.81. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$223.16 million and a PE ratio of 8.64.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

