Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.86, for a total value of C$23,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,796,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,374,941.62.
Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 29th, Raymond Heung sold 100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.76, for a total value of C$376.00.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Raymond Heung sold 10,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$37,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Raymond Heung sold 4,100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.67, for a total value of C$15,047.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Raymond Heung sold 100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.71, for a total value of C$371.00.
- On Monday, February 8th, Raymond Heung sold 15,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$54,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$15,525.00.
- On Thursday, February 4th, Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$17,800.00.
- On Friday, January 8th, Raymond Heung sold 800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$2,512.00.
TSE:MPC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.81. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.85. The stock has a market cap of C$223.16 million and a PE ratio of 8.64.
About Madison Pacific Properties
Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.
