Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells 2,748 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MA stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.40. The stock had a trading volume of 235,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $227.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.