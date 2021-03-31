Insider Selling: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CEO Sells 710,000 Shares of Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 118,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,405. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

