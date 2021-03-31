Insider Selling: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CEO Sells 710,000 Shares of Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 118,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,405. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
