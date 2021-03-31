Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells 63,583 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael Hsing sold 14,899 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $5,555,688.11.

On Friday, February 5th, Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36.

Shares of MPWR traded up $10.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.21. 427,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,245. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.