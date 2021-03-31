Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 8,149 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $1,841,674.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,798,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,435,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.04. 151,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,409. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.25 and a 12 month high of $255.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,301,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $3,531,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $52,555,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

