Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells 1,598,801 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MP traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. 4,696,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,493. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,093,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

