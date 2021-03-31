Insider Selling: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Sells 22,126 Shares of Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE NNN traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. 53,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.74.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.