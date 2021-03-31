Insider Selling: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Sells 22,126 Shares of Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE NNN traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. 53,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

