Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,018.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Neogen stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 378,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,041. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $89.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 29.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 33.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after buying an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

