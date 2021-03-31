Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Sells 26,669 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,829,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Christine Flores sold 31,664 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $2,242,444.48.

On Monday, March 1st, Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $1,960,219.68.

Pinterest stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,256,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,310. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,502,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $212,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.