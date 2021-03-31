Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $22,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 758,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,120.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $85,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $28,240.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $29,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,266. The firm has a market cap of $120.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Reading International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.