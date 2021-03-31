Insider Selling: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Sells 2,811 Shares of Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,281. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,317 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

