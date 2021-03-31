Insider Selling: Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sells £91,757.15 in Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

LON RTO traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 484.40 ($6.33). 2,638,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 488.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 516.74. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of GBX 351.50 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.75 ($6.78).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.