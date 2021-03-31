Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RSI traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. 1,313,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,308. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,606,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,436,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $10,825,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.