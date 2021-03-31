Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 28,724 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $6,509,720.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28.

Snowflake stock traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,021. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

