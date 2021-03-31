Insider Selling: Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Chairman Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. 53,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,514. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.