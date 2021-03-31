Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Sells 7,310 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $559,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at $529,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Syneos Health stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,486. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,176,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

