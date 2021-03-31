Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Sells 1,407 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 824,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,353. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

