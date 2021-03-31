Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells 1,062 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,207.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,532.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. 10,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,740 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,463 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.