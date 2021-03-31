Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insignia Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 52.71% of Insignia Systems worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISIG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,748. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

