Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.12 Per Share

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:INSE opened at GBX 16.90 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.51. Inspired Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £162.57 million and a P/E ratio of 83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

