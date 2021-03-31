Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.12 Per Share

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:INSE opened at GBX 16.90 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.51. Inspired Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £162.57 million and a P/E ratio of 83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
Inspired Energy Company Profile
