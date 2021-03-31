Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Major Shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis Sells 17,500 Shares

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $160,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $212,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,360.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 166,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,775. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

