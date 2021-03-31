Insureum (ISR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.38 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Insureum has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.00631751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026654 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.