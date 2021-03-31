INT (INT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.30 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. INT has a market cap of $6.30 million and $2.20 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00634677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00026307 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

